WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A man who was the focus of a Silver Alert in West Covina has been safely located, police said.
Police were asking for the public to help locate a 64-year-old man, who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, went missing in West Covina.
Donald Reed Tasker had last been seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday walking away from a home on East Brooktree Circle, in the area of Amar Road and South Lark Ellen Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol
He was wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans, blue hat and black shoes.
Tasker is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, police reported.
“If contacted, Donald may state that he is going to church or sent by God,” police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500 or a 24 hour anonymous tip line 626-939-8688.
