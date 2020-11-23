LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,569 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 80,011 cases and 1,413 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 66,087 had recovered.
There were a reported 409 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 96 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 3,848 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 85,176 cases and 1,129 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 75,158 had recovered.
There were 495 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 128 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 610 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 18,185 cases and 175 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 15,460 had recovered and 2,550 were under active quarantine.
There were 75 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 18 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 1,026,878 Riverside County residents, 1,033,037 San Bernardino County residents and 255,186 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.