LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three teenagers were killed and two more were seriously injured in a single-car crash on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles overnight Sunday.
At around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 2009 Nissan sedan carrying five people slammed into a barrier on the southbound 110 Freeway at its junction with the 105 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area.
Three people, a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman, died in the crash, California Highway Patrol reports. Their names were not released.
Two more people were injured. Their conditions were not confirmed.
Two of the victims died at the scene and the 17-year-old girl died after being taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, CHP reports.
The preliminary investigation indicated the driver allowed the 2009 Nissan to drift to the right and crash into the barrels which are designed to keep vehicles from crossing over to the wrong side of the road, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.
Three of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the wreck.
