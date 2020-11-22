LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be restricted starting on Wednesday, November 25 under a modified public health order in Los Angeles County as coronavirus cases continue to increase.
“To reduce the possibility for crowding and the potential for exposures in settings where people are not wearing their face coverings, restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will only be able to offer take-out, drive-thru, and delivery services. Wineries and breweries may continue their retail operations adhering to current protocols,” public health officials said.
In-person dining will not be allowed, at minimum, for the next three weeks, according to L.A. County health experts.
The changes were announced as the current five-day average stood at 4,097 new coronavirus cases in LA County, and on the heels of a new 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew for L.A. County and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide to help prevent the spread of cases during late-night gatherings.
Public Health confirmed on Sunday nine additional coronavirus cases and 2,718 new cases.
If the five-day average of cases is 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, another installation of the Safer at Home Order will be issued for three weeks, which will restrict leaving the home for non-essential activities.