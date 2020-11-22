Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A second-alarm fire burned for about two hours at an El Monte commercial building Sunday night, prompting several evacuations.
The fire at 9900 E. Valley Blvd. was reported around 7:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Four fire trucks and 10 engines were called to the scene.
The fire was completely knocked down just before 9:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)