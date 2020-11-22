Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting death in Compton.
The incident unfolded in the 12300 block of Wilmington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, who was transported to the hospital where he died.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.