LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged all to cancel Thanksgiving travel plans amid the rising surge of coronavirus cases.
At Los Angeles International Airport, lines were continuing to form as many were headed home for the holiday. But travel was not what would be expected during what’s normally one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Last year, LAX hit a record 3.2 million travelers during the two-week period surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday. The airport this year did not expect as many. LAX currently was averaging 836 flights a day, which is less than half of the flights it had this time last year.
“We’ve been staying home for a long time,” said Jason Cowls, a traveler. “It is a risk I am willing to take. I actually took my latest test through my work about three days ago. It came back negative and I feel confident and able to fly.”
The CDC has recommended that those traveling out of the country have three tests administered: one before traveling, a second within 1 to 3 days of one’s return, and a third within 5 to 7 days of returning.