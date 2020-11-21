LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The iconic public artwork in Los Angeles, Urban Light, will be closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, in accordance with a curfew put into place by L.A. County health officials.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, known as LACMA, had already been temporarily closed due to the pandemic’s guidelines for non-essential businesses and indoor operations.

LACMA is observing coronavirus guidelines by requiring visitors to wear face masks and practice physical distancing while enjoying its outdoor dining, shopping and public art.

Now, the museum’s famous Urban Light outdoor installation, which draws people from all across the world to observe and take pictures inside the collection of street lights, will follow suit due to stricter restrictions.

The Urban Light sculpture opened in February 2008 and has since gained prominence as an unofficial symbol of the city.

It is composed of 202 historic street lamps from the 1920s and 1930s that were originally on display throughout Southern California streets.

Under L.A. County’s curfew, non-essential businesses must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The order does not include take-out orders for restaurants, but outdoor non-essential establishments will also need to stop operations during that time.

A similar statewide curfew will begin Saturday and is set to be in effect through December 21.