LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is urging Americans to avoid non-essential travel as coronavirus cases surge nationwide.
The American Aviation Association estimates that up to 50 million people will travel during this year’s holiday, despite those expert warnings.
Among those still traveling are Angelenos, who even though the crowd is considerably fewer than other years, say they feel comfortable with the precautions they’re taking.
“(Flying) is a risk I’m willing to take,” said traveler Jason Cowls. “I actually took my latest test through work about three days ago. It came back negative for me and I feel confident and able to fly.”
Los Angeles International Airport officials said airlines are flying less than half the eats than flown last year and the airport is implementing cleaning protocols along with requiring travelers to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings.
People who are visiting California or returning home to the state from a trip are urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Last year, a record-setting more than 3.2 million travelers went through LAX during the two-week Thanksgiving travel period.