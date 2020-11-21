SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported another 806 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the cumulative total to 69,142.
An additional 11 virus-related deaths were announced, bringing the death toll to 1,551.
On Friday, the county reported its highest one-day total of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic — 1,169.
The number of hospitalizations due to the virus rose from 333 on Friday to 365 on Saturday. However, the number of people in ICU dropped from 102 to 88.
The county’s intensive care units have not seen a sharp rise in patients, which could be owed to “better therapeutics” as doctors get more efficient at treating the virus, County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said.
Orange County was moved into the purple tier on Monday, along with 27 other counties, amid a statewide surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.
Counties in the tier are prohibited from allowing indoor service at restaurants and movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers.
