COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

It was not clear if White tested positive for the virus, because a player does not have to be placed on the COVID-19 reserve. Players who have been in close contact with an infected person may also be placed on the list.

White has started each of the their past eight games after being a reserve in the season opener.

All 32 NFL teams began operating under the league’s intensive protocol Saturday, which includes:

— all players and coaches must have a negative from the previous day’s testing before entering the team facility

— all meetings are held virtually unless they can be held outdoors or indoors with a pre-approved plan

— face coverings must be worn at all times at the facility, including on the practice field by all personnel

— all meals must be served in grab-and-go style to prevent people from congregating in meal rooms

— locker room use is strongly discouraged on non-game days

— team or player gatherings away from the facility are prohibited

The Chargers will host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

