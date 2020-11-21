LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people with the UCLA football program and three members of its athletics support staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
The cases were announced on Friday in the university’s weekly report on the testing of athletes, coaches, and athletic department staff.
The team’s game on Saturday is not in danger of being canceled, and none of the individuals traveled to the game, an athletics spokesperson told City News Service.
Since UCLA Athletics began testing on June 22, 9,660 tests have been administered with 22 positives among players, coaches and staff, 0.23%.
UCLA does not release the names of individuals who have tested positive or specify their roles in their programs in an attempt to protect their privacy.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)