LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.
A driver called 911 around 9:25 p.m. on Friday to report the shooting, which occurred south of Ninth Street. They said they were trying to find a hospital after exiting the freeway, CHP said.
The driver then returned to the area of the shooting and met with officers, telling them that three shots were fired at his car.
Officers who arrived at the scene found two more victims who needed medical attention, including one who was struck by a bullet in the right shoulder.
One victim has video footage of the incident, the CHP said.
No descriptions of the suspect vehicle or shooter were available.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)