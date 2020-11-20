SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — Not going to grandma’s house, smaller turkeys, and fewer people eating around the dining table are some of the changes Angelenos and the rest of America are being urged to make this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the busiest pre-Thanksgiving shopping days is expected on Saturday, where some markets expect to sell a couple hundred 10-14 pound turkeys, but it’s not just the main dish that people are seeking out.

“I got the gravy, the stuffing and I got the potatoes,” said shopper Valentina Hadinata.

Hadinata bought everything she’ll need for a smaller Thanksgiving meal this year.

“It’s very different because it’s during the pandemic.”

She and others lined up inside a Honeybaked Ham store in Pasadena, determined to still keep some traditions alive.

“Every year, we split a ham in our families,” nurse Cynthia McClain, who has treated coronavirus patients, said.

This time around, she won’t be sharing a meal with her extended family.

“No, no, no. Not this year,” she said.

Inside Howie’s Market in San Gabriel, there were boxes full of turkeys are ready to go.

Owner Michael Nolan says they’ll do 600 turkeys in about six days, but because of smaller gatherings, they’re also offering sous vide turkey breasts and prepackaged meals that serves between two to four people.

Health officials say the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is through Zoom and other virtual tools.

If you do opt to host or attend an in-person Thanksgiving dinner, L0s Angeles County health officials said you can gather outdoors with no more than two other households, no more than 15 people, wear face coverings when you’re not eating, stay at least 6 feet apart, avoid sharing food and utensils with each other, and limit the gathering to two hours.