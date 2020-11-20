PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is seeking video submissions from fans for its two-hour TV special that will air on New Year’s Day in place of the canceled annual Rose Parade.

Fans across the world were asked to send a video featuring their messages and wishes for the upcoming year, organizers said.

Those interested in participating were asked to create a sign sharing their message and film a well-lit, 15-to-30-second high-definition horizontal video of themselves holding their sign. They can then upload the video to tournamentofroses.com.

The video will be pieced together into a video montage that will play during “The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration presented by Honda,” organizers said.

Event coordinators said last month that they have partnered with six broadcasters to air the show during the time slot traditionally reserved for live coverage of the Rose Parade.

The show will air on ABC, the Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC, RFD-TV and Univision at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“The Rose Parade is a longstanding and central part of our New Year celebrations — not only here in Pasadena, but also around the world — and we are delighted that tradition will continue this year in a new, reimagined way,” Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek said last month. “We are excited to see how it comes to life on TV this year.”

Tournament of Roses officials announced in July that the parade was canceled due to the pandemic.

The cancelation marked the fourth time the parade has been scrubbed since 1891.

