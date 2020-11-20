CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles, Pacoima, Plane Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than a week after a plane crashed into their neighborhood, residents in Pacoima say Whiteman Airport is a safety threat and want it to be shut down.

PACOIMA, CA – NOVEMBER 12: Los Angeles City Fire put out a fire on the scene when a small plane crashed into vehicles parked on Sutter Street near Pierce Street in Pacoima at noon Thursday. It appears the plane was on approach to land at Whiteman airport when it came in low and struck wires a half block from the airport. One fatality is reported on the scene as FAA investigators survey the scene. Whiteman airport on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Pacoima, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

The pilot was killed after a Cessna went down in a neighborhood just short of Whiteman Airport more than a week ago. Several cars caught fire when the plane slammed to the ground but no neighbors were hurt.

However, neighbors are concerned about the close call.

“One of the points that the manager for Whiteman Airport has said is that millions of dollars is generated by the airport,” resident Andres Rivera said. “But most in the community have not seen any of those benefits. We struggle to find resources for housing, for parks, for jobs.”

Residents, and LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, are calling for the airport to close.

The county, which operates the airport, says it is committed to safety and is waiting on the findings of the investigation into the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply