LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than a week after a plane crashed into their neighborhood, residents in Pacoima say Whiteman Airport is a safety threat and want it to be shut down.
The pilot was killed after a Cessna went down in a neighborhood just short of Whiteman Airport more than a week ago. Several cars caught fire when the plane slammed to the ground but no neighbors were hurt.
However, neighbors are concerned about the close call.
“One of the points that the manager for Whiteman Airport has said is that millions of dollars is generated by the airport,” resident Andres Rivera said. “But most in the community have not seen any of those benefits. We struggle to find resources for housing, for parks, for jobs.”
Residents, and LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, are calling for the airport to close.
The county, which operates the airport, says it is committed to safety and is waiting on the findings of the investigation into the crash.