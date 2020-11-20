LA's New Women's Soccer Team To Play Home Games At Banc Of California StadiumLos Angeles' newest professional sports franchise, Angel City Football Club of the National Women's Soccer League, announced Thursday it will play its home games at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

NFL Week 11 AFC West Picks: 'No Chance That The Jets Get A Win Against The Chargers,' Says CBS LA's Jaime MaggioCBS Los Angeles sports anchor Jaime Maggio looks at AFC West matchups, as the Chargers look to down the Jets, and the Chiefs seek to avenge their loss to the Raiders.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: Mike Davis Has A "Dream" Matchup Against Lions DefenseThe Panthers back hasn't been overly effective in the last few weeks but he gets a great opportunity on Sunday going against a Lions D that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.