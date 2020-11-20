Comments
SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a laundromat in the city of San Fernando early Friday morning.
The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Maclay Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrived to find a man in his 20s dead at the scene. He was not identified. No one else was hurt.
There was no word on a motive in the shooting or any suspect information. The circumstances of the killing were also unclear. Detectives believe it may be gang related, the sheriff’s department said.
San Fernando police and the sheriff’s department are investigating.