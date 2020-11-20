LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was charged Friday with raping a woman in 2018, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Jason Ghassan Kailany, 26, was charged with one count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. The Los Angeles County District Attorney says Kailany made his initial appearance in court Friday, and has been scheduled for a Jan. 15 arraignment.
Kailany is accused of raping a female acquaintance at his home on Oct. 24, 2018. The District Attorney’s Office filed a warrant in the case on Nov. 18, but did not say why it took two years to file charges against him.
If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 16 years in state prison.
No further details were released about the crime, and it’s not known if Kailany is still employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.