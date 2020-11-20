LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Animal Services will host a pet adoption event Saturday and Sunday with reduced adoption fees for dogs and waived fees for cats.
The “Happy Furry Giving” adoption event will run between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days and be by scheduled appointments to comply with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
Due to COVID-19, no more than 10 people, including staff, are permitted in LAAS facilities at a time.
Adoption fees will be reduced to $50 for dogs and there is a $20 dog license fee.
“We have amazing four-legged friends who are ready to make their way to good homes in time for Thanksgiving and who will provide you with unconditional love and laughs for years to come,” said LAAS General Manager Brenda Barnette. “When you adopt from L.A. Animal Services, your new animal companion comes to you vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.”
Adoption fees for cats will be covered by The Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation and adoption fees for kittens will be waived through a grant from the ASPCA.
“It is our goal to find a home for every pet residing at L.A. Animal Services Centers,” said Bill Crowe, director of The Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation. “Start the holiday season off right by saving a life and adding a lot of joy to your family.”
People can search for pets ready for adoption at laanimalservices.com, then call 888-452-7381 with the Animal ID number to arrange an appointment.
