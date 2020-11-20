ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A 32-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty on Friday to gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with a 2019 DUI crash involving a big rig on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim.
Johnathan Suarez admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol,.
Suarez was behind the wheel of a car that slammed into a 2019 Freightliner box truck around 2:50 a.m. March 13, 2019, on the freeway southbound, the California Highway Patrol said.
The criminal complaint also accused him of unsafe speed and distracted driving.
Suarez’s passenger, 28-year-old Adan Aquino of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP and court records. The truck driver escaped injury.
Suarez scheduled to be sentenced on February at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
