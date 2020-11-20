LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Ventura reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 433 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,442 cases and 1,400 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 65,613 had recovered.
There were a reported 375 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 99 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,010 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 81,328 cases and 1,125 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 71,821 had recovered.
There were 439 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 119 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 412 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 17,575 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 15,238 had recovered, 2,163 were under active quarantine and 174 had died.
There were 60 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Friday, 14 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 992,064 Riverside County residents, 990,238 San Bernardino County residents and 248,472 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.