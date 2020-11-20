BURBANK (CBSLA) — A 7 1/2-foot-tall bronze statue of Batman was unveiled Friday in Burbank.

The 600-pound statue, located on the AMC Walkway, was sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra and based on a drawing by DC Comics’ Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee.

Batman, the iconic DC Super Hero, is in Burbank so pay him a visit the next time you’re in Downtown Burbank. Learn more about the Batman Statue, funded by Visit Burbank, here https://t.co/ButaZi42Ad Watch the Virtual Unveiling here: https://t.co/SVt9shDNDP pic.twitter.com/oC0yiPCdUV — City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) November 21, 2020

“Now Batman has found another amazing home here in the heart of Burbank, the city in which so many of his stories have been created, animated, filmed and brought to life,” Lee said in an unveiling video Friday. “I’m honored that this beautiful, larger-than-life statue of Batman is based on one of the iconic poses from a story I drew called `Batman Hush.”‘

City officials hope it will be the first of several “selfie spots” that draw people to the area and highlight the city’s position in the entertainment industry.

DC Comics and Warner Bros. partnered with the city for the project.

“Batman is one of the world’s most iconic characters, standing for justice, strength and fearlessness,” said Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences.

Burbank Mayor Sharon Springer encouraged Batman fans to share their photos of the statue on social media using the #BurbankBatman hashtag.

“The Batman sculpture and the ones to follow help showcase Burbank as a leading tourist destination and will further highlight the city’s statue as the media’s capital of the world,” Springer said.

