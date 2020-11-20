LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two women are wanted after leaving the scene of a crash that severely injured a driver who was racing in Boyle Heights.

The crash happened at about midnight Wednesday in the 100 block of North Myers Street. The LAPD says the driver of a 1999 green Honda Civic was racing southbound on Myers Street when it hit a gray 2006 Mercedes making a left turn.

According to the LAPD, a black Dodge Charger approached the Mercedes, and two women – including the driver – got out. They both got into the Dodge Charger, which then drove away, police said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Drivers are required by law to pull over and stop after being involved in a collision, call emergency services and stay at the scene to identify themselves. The driver of the Mercedes did not offer any help or identify herself as required by law, the LAPD said.

Surveillance video released by the LAPD showed several other vehicles and people flocked to the Mercedes immediately after the crash. Both women appeared to stagger out of the Mercedes, and were helped away by other people. At least one woman put a hand to the ground in an apparent effort to steady herself.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about the vehicle, driver, passenger or the crash can contact LAPD Officer Mendoza at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 32010@lapd.online.