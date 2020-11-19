HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — In another shift among many for Hollywood this year, “Wonder Woman 1984” will be released concurrently in theaters on Christmas Day and on HBO Max in the United States.

The film — starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig – was originally set for a summer release. But like most blockbuster movies that were scheduled to come out this year, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be made available on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers for the first month of the film’s release. Internationally, where HBO Max is not available, the film will premiere in theaters on Dec. 16.

Gadot and Patty Jenkins, who directed both “Wonder Woman” films, tweeted that it was time for their fans to see the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

“It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds,” Gadot said.

Jenkins said it was just simply time to release the movie.

“At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else,” she wrote.

The ongoing pandemic has upended Hollywood this year, forcing studios to halt domestic and international productions, closing movie theaters around the world, and delaying million-dollar movies that had already been widely publicized.

Marvel’s latest superhero installment, “Black Widow,” which was set to be released in May, has been delayed into 2021, while the live-action adaption of “Mulan,” was first released on Disney+ for an extra $30.

The action movie “Tenet” was also delayed, but was released on Labor Day weekend at the same time of some theaters reopening.