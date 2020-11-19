CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
POMONA (CBSLA) – A woman was killed when she lost control of the car she was driving on a Pomona street early Thursday morning.

Nov. 19, 2020. (CBSLA)

The crash occurred at the intersection of North San Antonio and East Holt avenues at around 2 a.m.

The car slammed into a parked SUV and then careened into the front of a business.

The driver and only occupant of the car died at the scene, Pomona police said. She was not immediately identified.

Investigators suspect speed was likely a factor, police said. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were also involved.

Holt Avenue was shut down between San Antonio and Reservoir street while police investigate and clear the wreckage.

