POMONA (CBSLA) – A woman was killed when she lost control of the car she was driving on a Pomona street early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of North San Antonio and East Holt avenues at around 2 a.m.
The car slammed into a parked SUV and then careened into the front of a business.
The driver and only occupant of the car died at the scene, Pomona police said. She was not immediately identified.
Investigators suspect speed was likely a factor, police said. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were also involved.
Holt Avenue was shut down between San Antonio and Reservoir street while police investigate and clear the wreckage.