LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Need a refreshing career boost amid the pandemic?
Pepsi Co. is hiring about 50 roles across the Southland. With a huge presence across the area, the company is looking for hardworking people to join the team.
Some of the roles that they are hiring for include merchandisers, warehouse loaders, delivery drivers and sales reps.
“We are looking for people who have a customer focus, who are sales-oriented, and self starters,” said Jillian Latimore, Pepsi HR manager.
There is also plenty of opportunity to grow in these roles.
“We have a culture of promoting from within,” Latimore said. “We really look to advance our frontline professionals.”
Anyone interested can apply at pepsifrontlinecareers.com