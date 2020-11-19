Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A fire in the brush along the Santa Ana riverbed trail revealed the body of a man, authorities said Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the report of a brush fire along the Santa Ana riverbed trail at 3:26 a.m. and quickly put out a small fire burning in shrubbery, where the body of a man was found.
The body was partially burned, according to Santa Ana police. Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the suspicious death.
The man’s identity was not immediately known.
Anyone with information about the death or the fire can call Santa Ana police homicide detectives at (7714) 245-8390.