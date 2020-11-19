SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday it would not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s limited stay-at-home order.
In a statement, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said, “Earlier today, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department became aware of a limited Stay at Home Order that Governor Newsom’s office ordered to go into effect on Saturday, November 21 at 10 p.m. Throughout the pandemic, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has taken an education-first approach with regard to the public health orders.”
Barnes continued, “We are currently assessing the action by the Governor. At this time, due to the need to have deputies available from emergency calls for service, deputies will not be responding to requests for face-coverings or social-gatherings enforcement.”
Statement from @OCSheriffBarnes on the limited Stay at Home Order issued by Governor Newsom. pic.twitter.com/qDnYS4fk6U
— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 20, 2020
The Sheriff’s announcement came shortly after Newsom announced a “limited stay-at-home order”would go into effect Saturday that will require gatherings, movement and non-essential work to stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in California counties that are in the purple tier.
Orange County is one of the state’s 41 counties in the purple tier along with Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, and San Diego County.