LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mossimo Giannulli reported to a low-security federal correctional facility Thursday to begin his five-month prison sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal.
The 57-year-old fashion designer was undergoing intake processing Thursday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, in Santa Barbara County.
Giannulli wife, actress Lori Loughlin, is currently serving a two-month sentence at a low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, east of San Francisco.
Related: Lori Loughlin Could Be Home By Christmas
After a year of insisting on their innocence, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to paying the admitted mastermind of the scheme, college admissions counselor Rick Singer, half a million dollars to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli accepted into USC.
The “Full House” actress pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.
According to the memo, evidence shows that Giannulli was the more active participant.
Along with his prison term, Giannulli was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.
He was also ordered to self-surrender on Nov. 19.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)