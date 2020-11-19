LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The body of a missing Jefferson Park man has been found, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.
Juan Hernandez, 21, was reporting missing by his family Sept. 22 after not returning home from work.
On Sunday, human remains were discovered in a shallow grave along Afton Canyon Road east of Interstate 15 — north of Barstow. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were of Hernandez.
On Thursday, police arrested 27-year-old Ethan Astaphan and 20-year-old Sonita Heng on suspicion of murder in connection with Hernandez’s death.
Following the disappearance, the family started a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses as family and friends took unpaid leave to assist in the search.
