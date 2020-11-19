LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department came together with several groups this week to surprise a woman whose car was destroyed in a hate crime with a brand new replacement.
A video posted to social media Wednesday showed the LAPD surprising the woman with the new sedan.
According to police, the woman’s old car was destroyed by gang members in a hate crime.
“They jumped on the hood, they jumped on the roof, they carved into the paint racial names, and ultimately destroyed the car, it was a total loss,” said LAPD Capt. Rick Stabile in the video.
The LAPD partnered up with East LA Auto Sales, the L.A. Police Protective League, the union for LAPD officers, and the nonprofit group Badge of Heart, to get the victim a new car.
They surprised her with it at the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Community Police Station in the 2100 block of East 1st Street.
Meanwhile, a suspect has been arrested for the hate crime. His name and the exact charges he faces were not confirmed.
It’s also unclear exactly when the incident occurred.