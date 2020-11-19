LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The world champion Los Angeles Dodgers are laying off employees due to the significant drop in revenue brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The team confirmed in a statement Wednesday night to ESPN that it has implemented layoffs, but did not confirm how many positions were affected.

“While the Dodgers had a championship season, the organization has not been immune from the widespread economic devastation caused by the coronavirus.

“Since March, we have worked hard to minimize the impact on our employees. The ongoing economic crisis, however, forces us to make difficult personnel decisions throughout the organization, going forward for the 2021 season.

“This is a heartbreaking decision. This year, more than ever, we are truly grateful for the role each member of our Dodgers family plays in our success.”

A source told ESPN that the Dodgers likely suffered at least $100 million in losses last season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Associated Press last month that the league as a whole lost about $3 billion.

Manfred said fan attendance accounts for about 40% of the league’s revenue.

The Dodgers and the rest of MLB were forced to play their truncated 60-game regular season in empty ballparks with no fans.

During the National League Championship Series and the World Series, which were both held Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, about 11,500 tickets were made available.

Tickets were sold in pods of four and fans were required to wear masks at all times when not eating or drinking. The pods were six feet apart and no closer than 20 feet from the players.