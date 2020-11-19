SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a limited “stay-at-home” order Thursday afternoon requiring gatherings, movement and non-essential work to stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in all California counties in the purple tier.

There are currently 41 California counties in the purple tier including Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego County.

The new orders will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday, November 21. They will remain in effect until 5 a.m. December 21.

Newsom said the restrictions are in light of unprecedented spikes in COVID-19 cases across California.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said after 10 p.m. residents can still go to the grocery or drug store, walk dogs, and get takeout from restaurants.

“This is our highest number to date at 11,478 cases in the state for November 18,” said Ghaly. “We must put up our guards more than we usually do.”

Ghaly said when customers at dining establishments are eating and drinking, it is important to keep masks down for as short a period of time as possible.

He also asked people to limit activities where it is difficult to keep a distance, such as playing board games at home or talking in a break room at work.

“These immediate actions will help reduce community spread, protect individuals at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, and prevent the state’s health care delivery system from becoming overwhelmed,” said Acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica S. Pan in a statement.

The order is similar to the public health order issued for California in March but only applies to counties seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.

“We were the first state to do a stay-at-home order in March,” said Ghaly. “We didn’t experience a radical rise like other states. Just like then, today’s actions will help us flatten our curve in a very important and urgent way.”