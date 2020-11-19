LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two former Chino Hills High School teammates were selected in the top six of the NBA Draft Wednesday night.

Back in 2016, LaMelo Ball, his older brother Lonzo Ball, along with Onyeka Okongwu, helped lead the Chino Hills High basketball team to an undefeated 35-0 record, a state title and the No. 1 ranking in the nation.

Lonzo Ball was of course drafted by the Lakers as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

On Wednesday, his 19-year-old brother, point guard LaMelo Ball, was taken No. 3 overall by Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets.

The Atlanta Hawks also selected 19-year-old power forward Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 overall pick.

LaMelo spent last year playing in Australia for the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League, while Okongwu spent one season at USC.

CBSLA was on hand as LaMelo celebrated draft night with his family and friends at the Ball’s Chino Hills home.

“Definitely a blessing, I mean I’m here, I’m happy, whole family is here, cheering me on and stuff, so it’s definitely a blessing,” Ball told CBSLA’s Jim Hill.

Chino Hills is now the first high school ever to have three former teammates drafted as NBA lottery picks. LaMelo and Lonzo are also the first pair of brothers to each be selected in the top five of the draft.