VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities need help catching the men who beat and carjacked a driver and assaulted another at the same Victorville gas station.

Police first became aware of the incidents when a 67-year-old man who was getting gas at a Chevron station in the 13300 block of US Highway 395 was attacked at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Surveillance video released by police showed the two men talking to the driver before attacking him. The driver tried to fight back with a gas pump nozzle, but was caught by one of the men when the other went into his passenger side door and took something from the vehicle. The driver was punched several times and dragged from the driver’s seat before the two men drove off.

The man suffered injuries to his face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

While investigating the incident, police discovered another man had been assaulted at the same station almost a week earlier, in the early morning hours of Nov. 7. In that incident, a driver was attacked by three men. After the attack, one of the men looked inside the vehicle, which had been left parked next to the gas pumps. All three of them ran away from the scene.

Police say the victim of the Nov. 7 assault appeared to suffer head injuries, but left the location and did not report the assault. Investigators also need help identifying that driver are hoping he will come forward.

Authorities believe the same men are responsible for both attacks. Anyone who may know the men or may have information about the attacks can call Detective C. Crosswhite at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001.