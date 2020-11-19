OAK HILLS (CBSLA) — A big rig hauling 50,000 pounds of cookie dough overturned near the Cajon Pass Thursday morning.
The crash was first reported at about 7 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway at the Truck Escape Ramp near Cajon. The truck was initially reported to have caught fire and gone over the side of the freeway.
Images posted on Twitter by Caltrans showed the trailer on its side, and thousands of boxes spilling out of the top of the trailer. The CHP identified the boxes as containing 50,000 pounds of cookie dough.
One right lane was blocked to traffic. No injuries were reported, and the CHP was working on clearing the scene and getting the truck towed away.