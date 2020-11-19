THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A COVID-19 outbreak was announced at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, the same week Ventura County dropped back into California’s most restrictive purple tier.
Cal Lutheran’s Health Services was notified last week that a student living in off-campus housing had tested positive. Contact tracing uncovered several more cases linked to an off-campus gathering.
In a letter posted Monday, Cal Lutheran confirmed eight students have tested positive and may have been on the Thousand Oaks campus while they were contagious. Seven other students who have not been on campus also tested positive.
All the students living on campus have been moved into isolation, and the rest were told to self-quarantine. Residential students who also had close contacts with those who tested positive have also been placed in quarantine, according to Cal Lutheran.
The university says it will test hundreds of students this week in order to identify other possible cases.
Because Ventura County has been returned the state’s most restrictive reopening tier, indoor lectures, chapel services, student advising, dining and meetings will no longer be permitted, and the university’s Merry Morning Cheer was canceled.