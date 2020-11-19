LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travelers who brave this year’s unprecedented holiday travel season will see several safety changes at LAX.

LAX officials say they don’t anticipate the big holiday rush of normal years, and are additionally encouraging people to stay home if they don’t need to travel.

“However, for those who must travel this Thanksgiving season, we have invested in state-of-the-art technology that creates a more touchless journey, added advanced cleaning protocols to our terminals, mandated face coverings inside all of our facilities and made physical changes that help keep people separated and safe,” Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said in a statement.

Some of those changes include nearly 1,000 clear, plastic barriers installed on counters where travelers need help from an employee and ultraviolet lights installed to help kill bacteria on handrails and in restrooms. In a break from the liquid restrictions that have flummoxed many people, travelers are now allowed to carry up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer.

LAX is also making COVID-19 tests available for purchase, with results emailed within a day.

“On day one, we had 115 people actually go get tested in our interim locations, so we saw there is an interest there, and that people want to make sure they’re covered, safe before they head out and travel,” LAX spokeswoman Stephanie Sampson Iawa said.

Travelers must wear masks and were urged to check travel restrictions at their destinations. People arriving at LAX are also being reminded they should self-quarantine for 14 days, per California’s new travel restrictions.

A record 3.21 million passengers passed through LAX during the two weeks around the Thanksgiving holiday, officials said. So far in November, passenger traffic has been about 30% compared to the same days last year, but LAX officials say that could increase as the holidays progress.