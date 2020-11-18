SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — For a second time this year, schools in San Bernardino will be closed and students will remain in distance learning through the end of the current school year.
San Bernardino City Unified School District’s Board of Education voted Tuesday to keep all its students in distance learning through June 2021 due to the spike in COVID-19 infections throughout the area. Figures that the board considered showed that families within the district’s boundaries are especially at risk.
District officials say COVID-19 cases have increased drastically in San Bernardino County, which has not been able to move beyond California’s most restrictive purple tier at all since the pandemic began in March.
The district says in-person accommodations for small groups of students with educational needs will be offered when it is deemed safe to do so.
The San Bernardino City Unified School District serves 47,000 students and has close to 8,000 employees.