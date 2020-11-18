LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When the Los Angeles Rams take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in Florida, history will be made, but not by the players.

For the first time ever, the game will be officiated by an all-Black crew.

The veteran seven-member crew, lead by Jerome Berger, will include Barry Anderson, Anthony Jeffries, Carl Johnson, Julian Mapp, Dale Shaw and Greg Steed.

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations in a statement Tuesday.

Boger, an 17-year NFL veteran, is just the third Black referee in league history.

This season, the NFL has been assigning referees based on where they live in an effort to limit travel and mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Rams and Buccaneers will kick off at 5:15 p.m. The Rams are currently 6-3 and in a three-way tie with the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks for first place in the competitive NFC West.