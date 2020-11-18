LAS VEGAS (CBS / AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have placed seven more players on the COVID-19 list as “high risk” close contacts with teammate Clelin Ferrell after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ferrell, a starting defensive end, was placed on the list Tuesday following his positive test, along with defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive lineman David Irving, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers were added to the list on Wednesday after contact tracing.

If those players all keep testing negative and have no symptoms they will be able to return to play Sunday night at home against Kansas City, even though they will miss the week of practice.

“We practiced today and we’ll be ready for the game on Sunday,” coach Jon Gruden told Kansas City writers during a conference call after the news came out. “It’s what you have to do. Everybody has to adapt to a lot of things in every phase of life. We had to go through some things before. We’ll be there on Sunday and we’ll be prepared.”

The Raiders went through this last month after right tackle Trent Brown tested positive. Four other starting offensive lineman missed practice, but were able to return to the team the morning of a 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay. Abram missed the game because his five-day window ran until Monday that week.

Brown was activated from the COVID-19 list on Oct. 30 in time to play at Cleveland two days later. But a pregame IV mishap sent him to the hospital and he was later placed back on the COVID-19 list when he developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Starting linebacker Cory Littleton was placed on the list following a positive test last week and remains sidelined.

That leaves the Raiders with six defensive starters currently on the COVID-19 list for the Raiders (6-3) in advance of their game against Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs (8-1).

The Raiders, their players and Gruden have already been fined more than $1,215,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for violations of the COVID-19 protocols.

The team was docked $500,000 and the pick and Gruden fined $150,000 for not following protocols related to Brown’s positive test last month.

Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team docked $250,000 after the coach didn’t wear his mask properly during a Week 2 win over New Orleans. The team also was fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized employee in the locker room after the game.

Tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and nine teammates, including quarterback Derek Carr, were fined $15,000 for attending an indoor charity event held by Waller’s foundation that violated local coronavirus protocols. Players were seen at the event not wearing masks or social distancing.

NOTES: LT Kolton Miller and DT Maurice Hurst returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the previous two games with ankle injuries. … RB Jalen Richard (chest) missed practice. … S Erik Harris (oblique), FB Alec Ingold (ribs), CB Keisean Nixon (groin) and T Sam Young (knee, back) were all limited.

