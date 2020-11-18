BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman in a bathroom at a Bell Gardens shopping center on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT
The suspect involved in the sexual assault incident on November 16, 2020 at the Petco on Eastern Ave has been placed into custody. Further details to follow within the hour.
— Bell Gardens Police (@BellGardens_PD) November 19, 2020
The sexual assault was reported Monday just before 4 p.m. at Petco in the Los Jardines Shopping Center, in the area of 6810 Eastern Avenue.
Police say a man armed with a pair of scissors followed a female employee to a bathroom, where he forced entry and sexually assaulted her. She fought back and he ran off.
“She did suffer a facial injury,” said Sergeant Angelo Sinisi, of the Bell Gardens Police Department.n”Injuries on one of her arms and on her legs, and that was during the altercation with suspect.”
The suspect was described as a Black man between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, medium built with a flat-top style haircut. He wore a white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans, white shoes, a blue face mask and eyeglasses with thick frames.