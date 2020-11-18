Comments
CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA) – A large fire tore through a commercial building in the City of Industry late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
The two-alarm blaze broke out in a one-story tilt-up style building at East Valley and North Orange Boulevard at around 11 p.m.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find flames and smoke shooting into the sky, forcing crews to take a more defensive position.
The roof of the building eventually collapsed.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear who owned the building and what it housed.
The cause and circumstances of the blaze were not confirmed.