LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Medics with the Los Angeles Fire Department took a spin on new, donated e-bikes that will allow them to get into areas not easily accessible by ambulance.
The state-of-the-art e-bikes are capable of going nearly 30 mph, and can go nearly 60 miles on one charge. The fleet was donated by Southern Callifornia-based Aventon.
LAFD’s bike medic team regularly patrols LAX, as well as Dodgers and USC football games, when those venues are open to the public. The team aims to fill the gap between those on foot patrol and medics in ambulances.
“These e-bikes are a great asset to our current fleet of bikes and will enhance our capabilities to better serve the community,” Shawn Lenski, a spokesman for the LAFD, said in a statement.
Aventon says the donation is their way of thanking the medics who do heroic work.