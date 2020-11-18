LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – County health officials are once again warning Angelenos about the potential to see high numbers of hospitalizations – perhaps of the entire coronavirus pandemic – in the next month.

Los Angeles County’s health services director Dr. Christina Ghaly warned Wednesday that without a significant change in the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases, the county’s hospital capacity could be overwhelmed.

Ghaly issued a similar warning in June, but the dire projection never materialized.

At that time, Ghaly said that more than 1,700 people were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, up from about 1,300 at the beginning of the month. If that trend continued, Ghaly said the county could quickly run out of beds in intensive care units — forcing hospitals to adjust operations to create additional ICU space.

On Wednesday – nearly eight months since coronavirus pandemic began – there were currently 1,188 people hospitalized due to the virus.

There were 36 new coronavirus-related deaths, lifting the countywide total to 7,335 since March.

“As you know, we’ve been at this point before, but the message is still critical that you’ve heard,” Ghaly said Wedneday. “Each of us must continue to individually assess what we are doing with our daily activities and our behaviors and rededicate ourselves to the practices that we know can curb transmission of COVID-19 within our communities.”

The warning followed another announcement from public health officials about renewed restrictions on Southland businesses and a potential curfew being enacted if cases continue to surge.