(CBSLA)- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s performance on the field has been impressive in his rookie season, placing himself firmly in the running for NFL Rookie of the Year. On Wednesday however, the discussion surrounding Herbert was more focused off the field when he showed up to his weekly press conference sporting a brand new hair cut. Gone are the flowing locks, replaced by a buzz cut and clean shaven Herbert.

BREAKING: Justin Herbert got a haircut. pic.twitter.com/EEU2IoEalm — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020

As one might expect in the social media age, the jokes immediately started to flow with many of them focusing on how young the new do makes him look.

The craziest part about Justin Herbert being the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year is that he's only 14 years old. https://t.co/ZsUIsfK6oS — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2020

Justin Herbert's mom: "Aww hunny, these came out GREAT!" pic.twitter.com/rmarOj29KM — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 18, 2020

Justin Herbert looks like he is about to bury a jumper from the foul line elbow, run back on defense without celebrating (other than one low-five with the point guard), and take a charge on the low block. https://t.co/zf8qC1XNzw — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 18, 2020

Herbert, known for his longer hair that he has sported since his days at Oregon, surprised people with the new freshly buzzed look. It inspired ESPN’s Mina Kimes to start a Twitter thread in which many people joined in sharing their “worst” haircut.

in honor of Justin Herbert everyone post your worst haircut here’s mine pic.twitter.com/TDwPVab9s1 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 18, 2020

Geoff Schwartz, a fellow Oregon alum, took it back to his college days with his response.

You said best haircut right? pic.twitter.com/DUSmMv9thy — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 18, 2020

Herbert’s new look drew plenty of reaction. But, with the team in the midst of a three-game losing streak, maybe it was an attempt to switch things up? Athletes are the superstitious type.