By CBSLA Staff
Justin Herbert, Ryan Mayer

(CBSLA)- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s performance on the field has been impressive in his rookie season, placing himself firmly in the running for NFL Rookie of the Year. On Wednesday however, the discussion surrounding Herbert was more focused off the field when he showed up to his weekly press conference sporting a brand new hair cut. Gone are the flowing locks, replaced by a buzz cut and clean shaven Herbert.

As one might expect in the social media age, the jokes immediately started to flow with many of them focusing on how young the new do makes him look.

Herbert, known for his longer hair that he has sported since his days at Oregon, surprised people with the new freshly buzzed look. It inspired ESPN’s Mina Kimes to start a Twitter thread in which many people joined in sharing their “worst” haircut.

Geoff Schwartz, a fellow Oregon alum, took it back to his college days with his response.

Herbert’s new look drew plenty of reaction. But, with the team in the midst of a three-game losing streak, maybe it was an attempt to switch things up? Athletes are the superstitious type.

