LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Major League Soccer club LAFC hosted one of two major food drives in Los Angeles Wednesday, handing out hundreds of holiday meal bags to families hurting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAFC handed out 1,000 turkeys and holiday meal bags to families Wednesday morning at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

“It is something we appreciate because all of the things that are happening,” recipient Elva Bran said. “This is a lot of help for us.”

Needy recipients were identified with the help of the Los Angeles Unified School District and the nonprofit group South LA Cafe.

LAFC representatives said the goal of the club has always been to unite the city. And while they cannot bring fans to their stadium because of the coronavirus, this food drive is another way to give people something to cheer about.

“Hopefully one blessing that will come out of this horrible situation we find ourselves in is, we do need each other,” LAFC General Manager John Thorrington said. “And finding ways that we can come together to serve each other, to help each other.

Meanwhile, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis was also hosting a turkey distribution in East Los Angeles. About 600 turkeys and food boxes were being distributed to families at Belvedere Community Regional Park. The event, which began at 11 a.m., was sponsored by the L.A. Regional Food Bank and Alma Family Services among others.