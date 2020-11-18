CARSON (CBSLA) — The family of 79-year-old Demetrio Puentes Cordero pleaded Wednesday for help finding the man who was last seen Nov. 2 in Carson.
Can you help us find #Missing Person Demetrio Cordero? He's been missing since last night in #Carson. It's been really cold at night. We need to find him soon. Call us with any info 323-890-5500 or anonymous 800-222-8477. #LASDhttps://t.co/ZQrjhb7M3Z pic.twitter.com/Cu66Bv1PVR
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 4, 2020
The family said Cordero suffers from dementia and is often disoriented. His niece said he needs medication to help him function, but he does know his name and that he needs to eat.
“Unfortunately, he did not have much money on him, so we don’t know if he’s been eating much these days,” Marina Ortiz, the man’s niece, said. “Also, he didn’t have a sweater or a jacket the day he went missing. It’s been terribly cold at night these days, or the last two weeks, so we just want him back home.”
Cordero was last seen near the intersection of Tamcliff and Victoria. He was wearing a medical bracelet with a relative’s phone number on it.
He is described as a 4-foot-8 white man with white hair and brown eyes. Relatives said he might respond to the name Metro.