LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties Tuesday all reported additional cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.
Riverside County health officials reported 912 newly confirmed cases and nine additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 77,636 cases and 1,383 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 65,279 had recovered.
There were a reported 338 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 81 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,613 newly confirmed cases and 20 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,298 cases and 1,118 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 70,598 had recovered.
There were 411 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 102 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 365 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 17,014 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 14,974 had recovered, 1,867 were under active quarantine and 173 had died.
There were 54 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 13 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 963,853 Riverside County residents, 963,853 San Bernardino County residents and 242,881 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.