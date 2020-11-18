REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A man was killed Tuesday in an accident while working on a road paving project for the city of Redlands.
The 41-year-old San Bernardino man had been part of a construction crew from Matich Corporation was working on a road paving project near the intersection of Garden Street and Franklin Avenue. His name has not been released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.
The man had been working on Garden Street in a blind spot behind a loaded gravel truck when the truck backed over him, according to Redlands City spokesman Carl Baker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is being investigated by Cal/OSHA, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.
The road repaving project will also be delayed until further notice.